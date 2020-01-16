Brazil probe into Vale dam burst may result in manslaughter charges - police

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil Jan 16 (Reuters) - An ongoing investigation into the collapse of miner Vale SA’s Brumadinho dam will determine whether manslaughter charges will be brought against the company, its executives and others, authorities said on Thursday.

At a news conference on the progress of the investigation, Brazilian federal police officer Luiz Augusto Nogueira said authorities expect to finish the probe over what caused Brumadinho dam burst by June. Authorities said over 40 inquiries were carried out as part of the wider probe, examining engineering issues and environmental impact. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb)