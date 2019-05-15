Brazilian court freezes $15 mln of Brazilian subsidiary of auditor TUV SUD

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 15 (Reuters) - A Brazilian court ruled on Wednesday that 60 million reais ($15 million) of German auditor TÜV SÜD’s assets be frozen and used to help pay for reparations to families affected by a deadly dam burst.

TÜV SÜD certified the stability of a Vale SA tailings dam that collapsed in January, killing nearly 300 people in the state of Minas Gerais.

The Minas Gerais court located in the city of Brumadinho, close to the where the dam burst, also forbade TÜV SÜD from auditing the stability of dams.

TÜV SÜD declined to comment on the ruling.

