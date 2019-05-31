Embankment at Vale's Gongo Soco begins slow slide; dam holds intact

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 31 (Reuters) - An embankment at a Brazilian iron ore mine run by Vale SA has begun to slide slowly into the bottom of a mining pit though it is unlikely to have major consequences, the firm said in a securities filing on Friday.

Authorities had initially feared that the collapse of the embankment at Vale’s Gongo Soco mine could trigger a collapse of the nearby Sul Superior dam, wreaking havoc on a nearby town. However, the dam remains intact, Vale said. (Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)