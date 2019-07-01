Brazil Senate inquiry into Vale dam accident recommends 14 indictments

SAO PAULO, July 1 (Reuters) - A Brazilian Senate inquiry into the collapse of a Vale dam that killed nearly 250 people will recommend indictments of 14 people, including Vale executives, according to Brazil’s official news service, Agencia Brasil, on Monday.

Findings from the inquiry, which took 120 days and 18 public hearings, were expected to be presented on Tuesday, the report said. Senators will vote whether to approve the recommendations, probably in a week, it said.

The Agencia Brasil report did not identify the people who may be indicted.

Vale said on Monday it will wait for the official disclosure of the findings before any comment.

The disaster in January when a dam collapsed in the municipality of Brumadinho, Minas Gerais state, triggered the replacement of Vale’s CEO and an overhaul of its board. It has forced the company to set aside billions for compensation and cleanup costs.

Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Cynthia Osterman