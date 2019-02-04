Vale says court order affects Brucutu output of 30 mln T/yr

SAO PAULO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Vale SA on Monday confirmed that a state court in Minas Gerais had ordered the Brazilian iron ore miner to stop using eight tailings dams in the wake of a deadly disaster in the state last month.

Vale said in a securities filing that the order included three upstream tailings dams, like the Brumadinho dam that burst last week, which were already inactive. The ruling also halted use of the Laranjeiras dam at the Brucutu mine, which does not use the upstream model, affecting production of about 30 million tonnes of iron ore output per year, according to the company. (Reporting by Luciano Costa)