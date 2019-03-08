Brazil's Vale removes executives after request by dam burst prosecutors

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA said on Friday it has formally removed some executives from their positions after a request by Brazilian prosecutors investigating a dam burst that killed hundreds of people.

Vale did not identify the executives or say what relation they had with the operation in Brumadinho, where the Jan. 25 disaster occurred. It said they would be relocated inside the company.

On March 2, Vale pushed out its chief executive officer and other senior executives as a result of the prosecutors’ request. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Roberto Samora Editing by Paul Simao )