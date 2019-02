SAO PAULO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian authorities have closed a port terminal operated by miner Vale SA in Vitoria, in the southeastern state of Espirito Santo.

The municipality of Vitoria has fined the miner 35 million reais ($9.5 million) for throwing mining residues in the sea.

Vitoria Mayor Luciano Rezende said “pollution cannot be justified by tax revenue any more,” according to a statement sent by the government.

$1 = 3.7166 reais Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler