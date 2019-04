SAO PAULO, April 16 (Reuters) - A Brazilian court has authorized miner Vale SA to resume operations at Brucutu mine, its largest in the state of Minas Gerais, according to a city hall official in Sao Goncalo do Rio Abaixo, where Brucutu is located.

Vale shares accelerated their rise in early afternoon trading in Sao Paulo, rising 3.29 percent to 53.02 reais. (Reporting by Luciano Costa Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)