SAO PAULO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Wednesday the state of Minas Gerais has canceled the licenses to operate the Jangada iron ore mine and the Laranjeiras dam.

Jangada was already paralyzed since the dam close to the Córrego do Feijão mine burst in the state. The Laranjeiras dam was used in the operation of the Brucutu mine, which has been suspended by a separate court decision. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)