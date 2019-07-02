Noticias de Mercados
July 2, 2019 / 3:56 PM / a few seconds ago

Brazil Senate committee recommends blanket ban on mining tailings dams

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BRASILIA, July 2 (Reuters) - A Brazilian Senate committee investigating a deadly dam collapse at a Vale SA mining facility recommended on Tuesday that Congress pass a blanket ban on all tailings dams, with those already in place be decomissioned in 10 years.

The committee also recommended in its 400-page report on the findings of its investigation that taxes on mineral production should be raised and that a law should be passed to create additional types of environmental crimes. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below