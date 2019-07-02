Vale says 'respectfully disagrees' with Brazil Senate indictment recommendation

SAO PAULO, July 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said on Tuesday that it “respectfully disagrees” with recommendations by a Brazilian Senate committee that its chief financial officer and other executives be indicted over a deadly dam burst in January.

Vale said in a statement that the company believes that there needs to be a “forensic, technical and scientific conclusion about the causes of the dam burst” before certain people are held responsible. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Richard Chang)