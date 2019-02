BRASILIA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian Privatization Secretary Salim Mattar said the country’s new government wants pension funds for state-controlled companies to sell their stakes in iron ore miner Vale SA, in what he called a “reprivatization.”

Previ, Petros and Funcef, which manage pensions for the employees of Banco do Brasil SA, Petroleo Brasileiro SA and Caixa Economica Federal, collectively own a roughly 20 percent stake in Vale.

Reporting by Mateus Maia; Writing by Carolina Mandl