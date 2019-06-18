Brazil miner Vale says mulls new railway, port for Carajas expansion

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA is considering building a new railway and port in the Para state for the potential expansion of its Carajas Serra Sul mine, the company said in a presentation to investors published on Tuesday.

The new railway would stretch for 400 kilometers (248.5 miles) from the current Carajas railroad to Vila do Conde port, in the northeastern Brazilian state of Maranhao.

Vale said last month that it was considering doubling production at Serra Sul Carajas, where its giant S11D mine is located, to 150 million tonnes a year. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Christian Plumb)