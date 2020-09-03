Brazil prosecutors ask court to remove Vale managers over mine disasters

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors in Brazil’s Minas Gerais state said on Wednesday they are seeking a court order to get miner Vale SA to replace executives they accuse of disregarding human rights in the aftermath of two mining disasters.

They asked a court in Belo Horizonte to name an interventor to take charge of the company’s safety program.

Prosecutors also asked all dividend payments be suspended until the interventor confirms the company is cooperating. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Sabrina Valle; Editing by Tom Hogue)