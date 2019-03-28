Brazil miner Vale's 2019 minimum sales volume likely little changed from 2018

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA’s most conservative estimate for iron ore sales volume in 2019, which will be reduced by up to 75 million tonnes because of production halts related to the Brumadinho dam disaster, would be about 307 million tonnes based on the company’s prior estimates for the year.

The reduction, which the company disclosed on Thursday in an investor presentation, would still leave sales little changed from Vale’s 2018 total of 309 million tonnes. (Reporting by Martha Nogueira; Editing by Bernadette Baum)