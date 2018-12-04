Vale aims to turn around nickel business before electric car revolution

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA , the world’s top nickel producer, wants to shore up its nickel business before the electric vehicle revolution, and sees 2019 as a turnaround year for its base metals business, executives said on Tuesday.

The company expects nickel production of 244,000 tonnes next year, and could produce 313,000 tonnes of nickel annually in the short term and 400,000 tonnes annually in the medium term. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York; Additional Reporting by Marta Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro and Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo; Editing by Alexandra Alper and Grant McCool)