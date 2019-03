SAO PAULO, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazil miner Vale SA will make safety a priority after a deadly dam burst two months ago but will not have to reduce capital expenditures as a result, the iron ore miner’s chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Speaking on a call with analysts, Luciano Siani also said that based on conversations with industry colleagues, mining safety standards were likely to be raised worldwide. (Reporting by Christian Plumb)