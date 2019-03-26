Brazil's Vale iron ore output rose 8 pct in 4th quarter

SAO PAULO, March 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Tuesday that total iron ore output rose 8.2 percent in annual terms to 100.988 million tonnes in the fourth quarter, which closed about a month before the collapse of one of its tailings dams killed hundreds of people.

Since then the company has halted operations at various mines, in some cases voluntarily, in others under court order, as it and regulators scrambled to avoid a recurrence of the deadly Brumadinho disaster, which itself followed a similar collapse in 2015. (Reporting By Christian Plumb and Gram Slattery; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)