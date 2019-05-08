Vale iron ore output slumps 11 pct after deadly Brazil dam burst

RIO de Janeiro, May 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale SA said on Wednesday that its iron ore production slumped 11 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, reflecting the impact of the deadly collapse of a tailings dam at Brumadinho in late January.

The drop to 72.87 million tonnes of iron ore output followed the closure of various mines as authorities scrambled to make sure that its other facilities were safe. The world’s largest iron ore exporter also reported that sales of the commodity slid 22 percent in the three-month period to 55.416 million tons. (Reporting By Marta Nogueira Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)