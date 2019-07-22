Vale Q2 iron ore output nosedives 33.8% following Brazil dam break

SAO PAULO, July 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale SA said on Monday that its second-quarter iron ore production tumbled almost 34% from a year ago as many of its key dams remained all or partially shut down following a deadly dam burst in January.

The drop to 64.057 million tonnes came as several major mines including Brucutu, its largest mine in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, were at least partially shuttered for all or most of the quarter. The world’s top iron ore exporter also said that quarterly sales of the key raw material fell 15.5% to 61.945 million tonnes. (Reporting By Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)