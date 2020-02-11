Noticias de Mercados
Vale Q4 iron ore output falls 22.4% year-on-year following dam disaster

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale SA said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter iron ore production fell 22.4% from a year ago, as the company continues to ramp up operations following a deadly dam burst in early 2019.

In a securities filing, Vale said it produced 78.344 million tonnes of iron ore in the October-December period. The firm also said quarterly sales of the key raw material fell 3.2%from a year ago to 77.907 million tonnes. (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Ana Mano; Editing by Alex Richardson)

