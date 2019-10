SAO PAULO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale on Thursday reported a 15% quarterly earnings gain as iron ore prices remained above year-ago levels, offsetting the effect of a production decline stemming from a fatal dam burst.

Vale’s net profit rose to $1.654 billion from $1.408 billion in the year-ago period, missing the $2.72 billion mean of analysts polled by Refinitiv.

