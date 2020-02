RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA severely missed quarterly profit estimates on Thursday, thanks largely to impairments related to its base metal and coal operations.

In a securities filing, the company reported a net loss $1.56 billion. A Refinitiv poll of analysts had predicted a net profit of $2.61 billion in the quarter. (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Sandra Maler)