RIO DE JANEIRO, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA’s sales of iron ore could be reduced by as much as 75 million tonnes this year as a result of a deadly dam collapse in the town of Brumadinho two months ago, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Luciano Siani said that under the most optimistic scenario, the loss of sales would be around 50 million tonnes a year. (Reporting By Marta Nogueira Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)