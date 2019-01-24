Venezuela bonds steady after U.S. backing for Maduro rival triggers surge

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Dollar bonds of Venezuela’s government and state-run oil company PDVSA steadied on Thursday having surged the previous day when the United States backed opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s interim president.

The 2025 government bond eased 0.365 cents to 30.01 cents after jumping more than 4 cents on Wednesday, according to data from Refinitiv.

The PDVSA 2026 bond slipped 0.845 cents to 24.53 cents in the dollar after soaring more than 5 cents on Wednesday, its biggest daily gain on record. (Reporting by Marc Jones, writing by Karin Strohecker)