U.S. court asked to decide which of two boards will oversee Citgo

June 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. court will decide which of two boards - that appointed by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro or that backed by the chief of the opposition-led congress, Juan Guaido - should run the eighth largest U.S. refiner, Citgo Petroleum Corp.

The suit, filed by Maduro’s administration on Tuesday in Delaware Chancery Court, seeks to regain control of Citgo, other U.S. subsidiaries of state-run PDVSA and the refining firm’s nearly $30 billion in revenue by having the court recognize its five-person board of directors as legally appointed. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Marianna Parraga Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)