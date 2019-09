CARACAS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Sullivan & Cromwell LLP will be the lead counsel for Venezuela’s opposition as it seeks to restructure the country’s foreign debt, opposition leader Juan Guaido’s overseas legal representative said on Tuesday.

The firm offered “an accommodation on legal cost for an initial period” due to the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, Guaido’s office said in a statement posted on Twitter. (Reporting by Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)