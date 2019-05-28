Noticias de Mercados
May 28, 2019 / 11:30 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Venezuela economy shrank 22.5% in Q3 2018 -central bank

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

CARACAS, May 28 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s economy shrank 22.5% percent in the third quarter of 2018 with respect to the same period a year earlier, the central bank reported on its website, in the first update of economic indicators in more than three years.

The OPEC nation’s oil export earnings dropped to $29.8 billion in 2018 from $31.5 billion in 2017, according to figures posted on the website.

Monthly inflation in April was 33.8%, while 2018 full-year inflation reached 130,060%, according to the figures. (Reporting by Mayela Armas, Deisy Buitrago and Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below