Venezuela economy shrank 22.5% in Q3 2018 -central bank

CARACAS, May 28 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s economy shrank 22.5% percent in the third quarter of 2018 with respect to the same period a year earlier, the central bank reported on its website, in the first update of economic indicators in more than three years.

The OPEC nation’s oil export earnings dropped to $29.8 billion in 2018 from $31.5 billion in 2017, according to figures posted on the website.

Monthly inflation in April was 33.8%, while 2018 full-year inflation reached 130,060%, according to the figures. (Reporting by Mayela Armas, Deisy Buitrago and Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Sandra Maler)