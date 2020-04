CARACAS, April 24 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s central bank on Friday reported inflation of 13.3% in March, and accumulated inflation of 124% during the first quarter of 2020, according to new figures published on the bank’s website.

Last year, the bank reported inflation in March of 34.8%. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Mayela Armas Writing by Angus Berwick)