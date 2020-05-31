Venezuela's government increases gasoline prices starting in June

CARACAS, May 30 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday announced a new plan for fuel distribution and retail sales, which includes a subsidized price for a monthly quota and sales to vehicles and motorcycles indexed to international prices over that level.

The plan, which comes after more than 20 years of heavy subsidies and frozen prices at the pump that made Venezuela the country with the world’s cheapest gasoline, is set to start in June, Maduro said in a broadcast announcement. (Reporting by Sarah Kinosian, Deisy Buitrago and Mayela Armas; Editing by Daniel Wallis)