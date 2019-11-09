Baker Hughes says its western Venezuela unit returns to regular operations

Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. oil services company Baker Hughes on Friday said its facility in western Venezuela had returned to regular operations, after a local mayor announced the temporary closure of the unit due to alleged tax delinquency.

“Baker Hughes is pleased to see that the matter has been moved to the normal judicial process and its facility has returned to regular operations,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver Writing by Luc Cohen in Caracas; Editing by Sandra Maler)