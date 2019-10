CARACAS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA on Thursday said Venezuela was not responsible for oil spills that have contaminated beaches in Brazil, after a Brazilian official on Wednesday said the crude was likely from Venezuela.

In a statement, PDVSA said it had not received any reports from clients or subsidiaries about any oil spills near Brazil. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)