Venezuela's Guaido needs 'support' from Trump to retain Citgo control -Citgo chair

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido needs more “support” from the U.S. government to remain in control of U.S. refiner Citgo, a subsidiary of state oil company PDVSA, Citgo chair Luisa Palacios said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a conference, Palacios said it would be contradictory for the Trump administration not to help Guaido save Citgo from bondholders, who may attempt to seize shares in the company’s parent if a nearly $1 billion payment on PDVSA’s 2020 bond is not made at the end of the month. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; editing by David Evans)

