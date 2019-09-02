World Bank tribunal lowers ConocoPhillips award for Venezuela expropriation -document

CARACAS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - A World Bank arbitration panel lowered an initial $8.7 billion award to U.S. oil company ConocoPhillips as compensation for Venezuela’s 2007 expropriation of its assets to $8.5 billion, according to a decision dated August 29 posted online.

The new award will represent savings of $200 million from the first award in April, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido’s overseas legal representative said on Twitter on Monday.

Guaido has also requested that the World Bank’s International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes annul the award. (Reporting by Luc Cohen Editing by Nick Zieminski)