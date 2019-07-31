Crystallex would need sanctions waiver to seize Citgo shares -Guaido adviser

CARACAS, July 31 (Reuters) - Canadian gold mining company Crystallex would need to request a license to U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA before seizing shares in its U.S. subsidiary, Citgo, an adviser to Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Wednesday.

On Monday, a U.S. court ruled that Crystallex could attach Citgo shares to collect on an arbitration ruling after Venezuela expropriated its mining assets in the country. But the ruling also “clearly establishes” that a sanctions waiver would be necessary, the adviser, Alejandro Grisanti, said in a telephone interview. (Reporting by Luc Cohen)