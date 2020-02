CARACAS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday he would create a presidential commission to restructure the country’s beleaguered oil industry, which will be led by Vice President for the Economy Tareck El Aissami. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago, Luc Cohen and Mayela Armas; Editing by Chris Reese)

Nuestros Estándares: Los principios Thomson Reuters