UPDATE 1-Venezuela's Jose oil terminal resumes operations after blackout -sources, data

CARACAS/PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela, March 13 (Reuters) - V enezuela’s main oil export terminal, Jose, has resumed operations after a power outage halted activities, according to two sources familiar with the matter and Refinitiv Eikon data.

The port halted exports, the lifeblood of the OPEC nation’s economy, after a massive blackout that began last week. Power has been restored to many parts of the country in recent days.

“The terminal has re-established operations,” said oil workers’ union leader Jose Bodas. He added that upgrading facilities that convert heavy crude from Venezuela’s key Orinoco oil belt were still recirculating product to keep the systems running, but not producing new product.

