May 13, 2020

Venezuela's opposition-controlled PDVSA board criticizes Nynas deal

CARACAS, May 13 (Reuters) - An ad-hoc board of directors to Venezuela’s state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela appointed by the opposition said on Wednesday that it was not informed of the company’s sale of a 35% stake in Swedish refiner Nynas.

Nynas announced on Thursday that PDVSA, the former majority owner of the company, had reduced its stake to 15%, freeing the company from U.S. sanctions intended to oust President Nicolas Maduro. The ad-hoc board said the sale represented “harm to the nation’s wealth supported by agents of the Maduro regime.” (Reporting by Mayela Armas and Luc Cohen Editing by Chris Reese)

