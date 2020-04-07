Noticias de Mercados
Venezuela's opposition-held Congress to probe Rosneft asset sale

April 7 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s opposition-controlled National Assembly on Tuesday opened an investigation into Rosneft’s sale of its assets in the country to another unnamed Russian state company.

According to an agreement approved at its session on Tuesday, the Congress said it would ask Russia’s embassy in Caracas about the sale, announced on March 28 after the United States sanctioned two Russian subsidiaries acting as major trade partners for Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, which is also under U.S. sanctions.

Reporting by Luc Cohen, Vivian Sequera and Mayela Armas Editing by Chris Reese

