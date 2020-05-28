PDVSA ad-hoc board chief says Nynas stake is recoverable, Citgo is protected

May 28 (Reuters) - The president of a special board created by the Venezuelan congress to oversee PDVSA’s foreign assets believes the company’s most important unit, Citgo Petroleum, has strong legal protection from creditors and the state-run company can yet recover a stake it had in another unit in Europe, Nynas AB.

Luis Pacheco, head of the ad-hoc board nominated in 2019 by Juan Guaido, recognized by Washington as Venezuela’s rightful leader, told Reuters that protection granted by the United States to PDVSA’s assets is “robust”, so a liquidation of assets is not expected to be done without a special license for that. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga Editing by Daniel Flynn and Chizu Nomiyama)