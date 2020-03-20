Noticias de Mercados
March 20, 2020 / 6:31 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

Curacao seizes PDVSA oil terminal in Dutch Caribbean over dispute

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

March 20 (Reuters) - Curacao state-owned oil refinery Refineria di Korsou (RdK) on Friday seized an oil storage terminal on the Dutch Caribbean island of Bonaire over a payment dispute with Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA oil firm, a RdK official said in a video statement.

Curacao will seek Dutch court approvals to sell Bonaire Petroleum Corp (BOPEC) and its 10-million barrel storage terminal if no payments are received, said Marcelino de Lannoy, managing director of RdK. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; editing by Diane Craft)

