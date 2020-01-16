Venezuela's PDVSA says it exported some 783,500 bpd of Merey crude in 2019

CARACAS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s state-run oil firm PDVSA said on Thursday its oil upgrading operations “overcame” the impact of U.S. sanctions last year and it exported around 783,500 barrels per day of Merey heavy crude.

PDVSA, in a statement, said it shipped 287 oil cargoes from the country’s largest terminal in 2019 and the main destinations for crude exports were the ports of Shandong and Zhanjiang in China and Mundra port in India.

Venezuela’s oil exports fell 32% last year as the U.S. government blocked imports by American companies and transactions made in U.S. dollars, forcing PDVSA to use intermediaries for crude sales.

