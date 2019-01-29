U.S. gives Guaido control over some Venezuelan assets

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The United States has certified the authority of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to control certain assets held by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York or any other U.S.-insured banks, the State Department said on Tuesday.

The certification, given on Friday, applies to certain property held in accounts belonging to the Venezuelan government or its central bank. “This certification will help Venezuela’s legitimate government safeguard those assets for the benefit of the Venezuelan people,” State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said in a statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)