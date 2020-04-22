Chevron barred from drilling, transporting oil in Venezuela -U.S official

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - Chevron’s assets in Venezuela are now effectively moth-balled and it is not allowed to drill, transport or barter oil in the country as the Trump administration cracks down on money going to the regime of socialist President Nicolas Maduro, a senior U.S. official said. A license that the U.S. Treasury issued late on Tuesday “tightens and prohibits the ability for Chevron or any American company, to lift, barter, sell, deal with oil or petroleum products with the Maduro regime,” the U.S. official told reporters in a call. The license prohibits Chevron, which has been in Venezuela from about 100 years, from drilling oil but effectively allows it “mothball” assets there for when Venezuela returns to a democratic government, the official said.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and Timothy Gardner