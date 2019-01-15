Noticias de Mercados
Venezuela congress seeks freeze on Maduro gov't foreign accounts: document

CARACAS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s opposition-run congress is considering a measure that would ask dozens of foreign governments to seek a freeze on bank accounts controlled by the government of President Nicolas Maduro, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

Congress is also preparing to formally declare Maduro a usurper following his inauguration to a disputed second term, according to a second draft document, which says all of his actions will be null and void. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth)

