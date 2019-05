CARACAS, May 7 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s National Assembly, led by opposition leader Juan Guaido, authorized on Tuesday a $71 million interest payment on state oil company PDVSA’s 2020 bond, which is backed by shares in U.S. refiner Citgo.

Failure to make the payment could prompt creditors to attempt to seize shares in Citgo, a subsidiary of PDVSA and the country’s crown jewel overseas asset. (Reporting by Corina Pons, Mayela Armas, Luc Cohen and Angus Berwick Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)