January 25, 2019 / 6:33 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Venezuela's Maduro says government will defend Citgo

CARACAS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday the government would defend Citgo, the U.S. refining subsidiary of state oil company PDVSA, as opposition leader and self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido reportedly considers naming a Citgo board.

“It is the property of PDVSA, and only PDVSA can determine Citgo’s affairs,” Maduro said at a press conference at the Miraflores presidential palace. “It is property of the Venezuelan people, and we will defend it.” (Reporting by Caracas Newsroom Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

