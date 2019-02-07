PDVSA mixing heavy and light oil due to lack of diluents -sources

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA has started mixing its extra heavy oil with domestic Santa Barbara light crude due to a shortage of imported diluents following sanctions imposed by the United States last week, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The resulting crude blends are being delivered to PDVSA by joint ventures with foreign partners that operate in Venezuela’s Orinoco Belt, allowing the Venezuelan oil company to export them without contravening sanctions, the sources added. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Gary McWilliams and Leslie Adler)