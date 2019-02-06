Venezuelan opposition to open U.S. fund to receive oil sale revenues -lawmaker

CARACAS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s opposition is opening a U.S. bank fund in which income from oil sales could be received, a key measure to secure financing for their effort to dislodge President Nicolas Maduro, an opposition lawmaker told Reuters on Wednesday.

“This is already quite advanced, I hope that next week it can be announced by our representative in the United States,” Carlos Paparoni said in an interview.

In a separate interview, Yon Goicoechea, a member of opposition leader Juan Guaido’s policy team, told Reuters that Guaido was in contact with state-run oil firm PDVSA’s partners and they were willing to keep operating in Venezuela. (Reporting by Corina Pons and Mayela Armas Writing Angus Berwick, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)