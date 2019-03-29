Venezuela's Jose oil export terminal restarts operations after blackout -sources

CARACAS/PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela, March 29 (Reuters) - V enezuela’s main oil export terminal of Jose has restarted operations after a blackout earlier this week paralyzed crude shipments, the lifeblood of the OPEC nation’s economy, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Oil workers’ union leader Jose Bodas said operations at the terminal had partially restarted by Thursday evening. Another source said activities at the terminal had restarted around midday on Thursday, and that the port was now operating at 100 percent capacity. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago in Caracas and Mircely Guanipa in Punto Fijo Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)